Rampage fall to sixth in Central Division after three-game skid

SAN ANTONIO – Right after injecting themselves back into the playoff race, the Rampage once again fall back in the pack to sixth in the Central Division standings after dropping three straight games to divisional opponents.

Heading into next week’s four game road trip, San Antonio is three points behind the Grand Rapids Griffins, who currently reside in third in the division standings.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 11 - at Milwaukee Admirals, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, March 13 - at Chicago Wolves, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 - at Iowa Wild, 3:00 p.m.