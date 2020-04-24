Cowboys draft Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb 17th overall

BRISTOL – Quarterback Dak Prescott will have a new weapon to throw to next season.

With the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, adding more depth to an increasingly lethal receiving corps.

Hailing from Richmond, Texas, Lamb was the Sooners’ most dynamic offensive threat last year, racking up 1,327 yards on 62 catches while tallying 14 touchdowns over the course of 13 games. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch. For his performance, the 6′2″, 198-pound wideout was named to the Associated Press All-American First Team, received first-team All-Big 12 honors and was a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Lamb’s presence will bolster a Cowboys offense that ranked second in the NFL in passing yards per game last year (296.9) and first in total yards per game (431.5).

This is the first wide receiver the Cowboys have selected in the first round since Oklahoma State’s Dez Bryant in 2010. Bryant played eight seasons with the Cowboys, was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and led the NFL in touchdown receptions in 2014.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing this year’s NFL Draft to go completely virtual, Cowboys Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones made the selection alone in his house at 9:18 p.m.