Sports

Be like Babe Ruth and hit this quiz out of the park

Monday is Babe Ruth Day

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

NEW YORK - MAY 02: The plaque of Babe Ruth is seen in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium prior to game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on May 2, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the White Sox 12-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Has it really been about 100 years since arguably America’s first true sports icon was in his heyday?

Yes, it's hard to believe!

Monday marks Babe Ruth Day, an annual day devoted to the former baseball great who was a cultural phenomenon in the 1920s and 1930s.

Ruth set numerous records on the field and made plenty of headlines off of it with his hard partying, but ultimately set a standard of how popular sports figures could become in American society (many people were stunned he could make more money than the president).

So just like Ruth often did, let’s raise a glass -- it’ll be to the life of George Herman “Babe” Ruth, and along the way, you can find out more fun facts with this quiz.

