Cowboys sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year deal

ARLINGTON – After drafting James Madison’s Ben DiNucci in the 7th round of this year’s NFL Draft, many believed the Cowboys had their quarterback room settled for the foreseeable future, especially with Dak Prescott in increasingly favorable contract negotiations and Cooper Rush still on the active roster.

That changed Saturday evening.

As first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter via twitter, Dallas has signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year, $7 million deal with $3 million guaranteed. This marks the Katy, Texas native’s first time playing for a team based in the Lone Star State since leading TCU to a Rose Bowl victory in 2011. Schefter also reported that Dalton has a home in Dallas.

Over the past nine seasons, Dalton has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times and has led the Bengals to the playoffs four times. He has yet to win a playoff game. As a career 62% passer, Dalton amassed 31,594 passing yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions in Cincinnati. Injuries have hampered his success in recent years. His last full season as a starter came in 2017.

Two days ago, Dalton was officially released by the Bengals after Cincinnati drafted Joe Burrow first overall in the draft.