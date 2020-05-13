Spurs great Tim Duncan lands in top 10 of ESPN’s greatest NBA players list
Tim Duncan, several other Spurs players make list as does Kawhi Leonard
SAN ANTONIO – ESPN.com released its rankings for the NBA’s best players of all-time and several San Antonio Spurs cracked the list.
The site ranked the top 74 players in the league’s 74-year history and announced the final ten on Wednesday. The list features current and past NBA stars.
There is always debate when it comes to a discussion of the greatest NBA players, but most people generally agreed Wednesday that the list was accurate.
There are Lakers fans who feel Bryant should be ahead of Duncan, but Spurs fans would say Duncan should be ahead of Bird based on Duncan’s longevity. Kobe and Duncan also won more NBA championships (5) than Bird (3).
Other former Spurs ranked on the list are David Robinson (No. 24), George Gervin (No. 47), Manu Ginobili (No. 58) and Tony Parker (No. 70).
A few other names on the list with Spurs ties were Kawhi Leonard and Dennis Rodman.
San Antonio traded Leonard to Toronto after he had a falling out with the franchise in 2018. Leonard was ranked No. 25.
Rodman had a tumultuous run 2-year stint with the Spurs in the mid-90s. He was ranked No. 62.
