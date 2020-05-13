Spurs great Tim Duncan lands in top 10 of ESPN’s greatest NBA players list

SAN ANTONIO – ESPN.com released its rankings for the NBA’s best players of all-time and several San Antonio Spurs cracked the list.

The site ranked the top 74 players in the league’s 74-year history and announced the final ten on Wednesday. The list features current and past NBA stars.

Spurs legendary power forward Tim Duncan is ranked No. 8 overall. The top ten, according to a panel of ESPN and NBA analysts are:

1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

4. Bill Russell

5. Magic Johnson

6. Wilt Chamberlain

7. Larry Bird

8. Tim Duncan

9. Kobe Bryant

10. Shaquille O’Neal

There is always debate when it comes to a discussion of the greatest NBA players, but most people generally agreed Wednesday that the list was accurate.

There are Lakers fans who feel Bryant should be ahead of Duncan, but Spurs fans would say Duncan should be ahead of Bird based on Duncan’s longevity. Kobe and Duncan also won more NBA championships (5) than Bird (3).

Other former Spurs ranked on the list are David Robinson (No. 24), George Gervin (No. 47), Manu Ginobili (No. 58) and Tony Parker (No. 70).

A few other names on the list with Spurs ties were Kawhi Leonard and Dennis Rodman.

San Antonio traded Leonard to Toronto after he had a falling out with the franchise in 2018. Leonard was ranked No. 25.

Rodman had a tumultuous run 2-year stint with the Spurs in the mid-90s. He was ranked No. 62.

You can see the ESPN’s full list by clicking here.