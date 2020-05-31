Antonian graduate Brandon Beckel talks about his Texas Tech commitment

SAN ANTONIO – Brandon Beckel made his commitment to attend Texas Tech last June after receiving attention at the area code tryouts – a showcase for top prep talent with MLB scouts and NCAA coaches in attendance. Although Beckel’s senior season was cut short, he was still able to compile impressive numbers: 63 strikeouts and 10 hits allowed in 29 innings. His junior year he was a 1st Team All-District Selection and an All-State Honorable Mention.