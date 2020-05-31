Thomas Jefferson graduate Skyla St. Clair commits to play volleyball for OLLU

SAN ANTONIO – Thomas Jefferson graduate, Skyla St. Clair, signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball next season for Our Lady of the Lake University on Saturday. Family, friends and coaches celebrated St. Clair’s commitment with a ceremony in front of her family’s home. The setter received 1st Team All-District honors the past three years and had success in soccer as well – earning 2nd Team All-district honors two years in a row. St. Clair is also top 5 in her class and graduated with a 3.9 GPA.