UIL recommends all schools immediately suspend summer workouts

With the current wave of cancellations sweeping across the state of Texas, it was only a matter of time.

Wednesday evening, the University Interscholastic League recommended that all schools under its jurisdiction suspend summer strength and conditioning workouts immediately. The recommendation will start on July 3 and stay in effect until July 13 in part due to the anticipated swell of coronavirus cases during July 4 celebrations, and will include all rehearsals, practices and instruction.

The vast majority of school districts in the San Antonio area have already suspended athletic activities.

The UIL’s statement said in part:

“For schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward.

UIL will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any potential modifications to UIL summer guidelines.”