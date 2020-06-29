Judson and North East School Districts suspend summer strength and conditioning camps

SAN ANTONIO – The Judson and North East School Districts have joined the Harlandale and Edgewood School Districts in suspending their summer strength and conditioning camps starting on Monday. The suspension is a result of the alarming increase in positive coronavirus tests in the greater San Antonio area.

Judson head coach Rodney Williams confirmed with the The Fuel, Judson’s student newspaper, that the school district will shut down their strength and conditioning camps at least until July 13 while continuing to monitor the situation. North East School District spokesman Aubrey Chancellor confirmed to KSAT 12 Sports via email on Sunday night that Reagan, Johnson, Churchill, Madison, MacArthur, Roosevelt and LEE high schools will all suspend their strength and conditioning camps starting on Monday for at least one week.

JUST IN: Judson Athletics suspends summer workouts. pic.twitter.com/xTcxbI7NJJ — The Fuel (@thefuelonline) June 28, 2020

These are the most recent examples of school districts around San Antonio shutting down since the University Interscholastic League approved the reopening of summer workouts on June 8. Multiple schools have decided to cease workouts on their own over the past few weeks. Harlandale became the first area school district to shut down their summer program on June 17, followed by Edgewood on June 22.