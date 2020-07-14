Clemens football back on the practice field, hopeful for season

SCHERTZ – As they hit the ground running for another round of summer strength and conditioning workouts, the Clemens Buffaloes hope that there won’t be any more delays or practice cancellations and their season begins as originally scheduled.

As a reminder, @SCUCISD will resume camp on 6/13!! We will continue camp on 6/20-21 to make up for this week. Participants will need to wear masks upon entry and during inactive periods starting 6/13!! @scbuffalostrong @SteeleAthletics @CorbettJH @Dobiejhsports @DobieJunior https://t.co/NMyPeyo5ci — Coach Scott Lehnhoff (@Coach_Lehnhoff) July 9, 2020

MORE LOCAL FOOTBALL COVERAGE