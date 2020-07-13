Several high-profile area prep football players supplement school workouts with rigorous training

SCHERTZ, Texas – With the rise in Covid-19 cases, many Texas high schools have opted to suspend summer workouts. Then the University Interscholastic League (UIL) came out on July 1st recommending the closure of these conditioning programs from July 3rd until July 12th. Several of San Antonio’s top football prospects have been supplementing school summer conditioning at BSA Sports Lab in Schertz and now that school workouts have been put on hold, these training sessions have become even more important.

Senior running back LJ Butler amassed 2,000 rushing yards in his two most recent seasons with Wagner but transferred to Judson in the offseason. Butler has been a regular fixture at BSA Sports Lab and he said he’s grateful to be able to maintain his fitness routine after Judson closed summer conditioning.

“It’s a great opportunity because it’s really not too many opportunities to go to work out together right now during this time,” Butler said.

The focus of the program is a combination of strength, agility and conditioning. Most of those in attendance are on track to play collegiate football – many projected to sign with Division I FBS programs. Lucas Coley, Cornerstone Christian senior quarterback and Arkansas commit, said the caliber of athletes working out inspires everyone to work harder.

“Everybody pushes each other and that’s why we’re all very successful in the city,” Coley said. “It’s no surprise that most of the athletes working out here come in daily, putting in all the effort in, you know, having Division I offers.”

Former UTSA strength and conditioning coach, Jeremy Walden, developed BSA Sports Lab in 2015. He says the core group of student-athletes attend training sessions five times a week in addition to the conditioning they may be receiving through their school.

“These boys are some of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” Walden said. “Especially as teenagers. They find themselves highly motivated, they’re always energetic and they bring it on a regular basis. They always give the effort.”

The UIL indicates the fall sports schedule is to begin on time and in its entirety. Players, including Judson senior linebacker Donnie Moody, said they are a little nervous about a cancelled, or incomplete season.

“I would be lying to you if I said I wasn’t worried,” he said. “I am worried but I pray and continue to ask that God blesses us with a season.”

Coley understands that any changes to the season are beyond what he can control and his mentality is to prepare himself to play on Friday nights. For this particular group of players, the offseason program includes going above and beyond what’s required in order to be ready.

“It’s out of our control,” he said. “You just gotta worry about what you can control. You grind today so that you can play tomorrow.”