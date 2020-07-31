82ºF

Funeral held Friday for Bryce Wisdom, teen who passed away after battle with cancer

Funeral services held at Agape Christian Church on Judson Road

The community celebrated Bryce Wisdom's birthday with parade in April, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO – A public viewing and private funeral will be held Friday for Judson High School teen Bryce Wisdom, who died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

The viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Agape Christian Church at 14303 Judson Road will be open to the public, but the funeral is for invited guests only. There will be a livestream of the funeral online. You can find the link in this article when it starts.

Wisdom, 17, died of kidney cancer. His story captivated the San Antonio community. The motto, “Bryce Strong,” touched hearts and minds across the nation, even reaching the the ears of his beloved Seattle Seahawks.

Before he died on Sunday evening, he told his mother, “I won.”

“Bryce took his last breath at 11:39pm,” Bryce’s mother, Diana, said via twitter. “He fought til the very end.”

Wisdom was a member of the Judson football team. He was diagnosed with cancer during his sophomore season, and he missed the majority of his junior year as a result of the disease. Throughout 2019, the Rockets walked out for pre-game ceremonies holding an orange “Bryce Strong” shirt, and he was often spotted on the sidelines wearing a uniform.

