From San Antonio to NFL: Tributes pour in for Judson’s Bryce Wisdom after cancer battle

SAN ANTONIO – If there was any indication of the impact Bryce Wisdom had on the Converse community and San Antonio as a whole, look no further than the tributes that have poured in on social media for the 17-year-old Judson student who died Sunday after a courageous battle with cancer.

Former teammates, coaches, parents, NFL players and many others in the community shared their condolences for Bryce and his family since his mother, Diana, announced on Twitter that he had passed away.

“Bryce took his last breath at 11:39 p.m.,” Diana Wisdom wrote. “He fought til the very end. Thank you for all the prayers and loving my Bryce.”

For more than a year, Bryce has inspired San Antonio with his battle against kidney cancer. He was diagnosed during his sophomore season with the Judson football team, and he missed the majority of his junior year as a result of the disease.

But he and his family never wavered in their resolve and their love for life. Before he passed, Diana Wisdom tweeted that Bryce told her, “Mom I Won.”

His smile captivated the country and his spirit carried through the Judson Rockets to UTSA football, where his brother Rashad plays, to the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

Bryce always believed in me, even when nobody else did... y’all know what I owe him.. I love you forever. Rest In Paradise and watch over us all! #BryceStrong 🧡 — Rashad Wisdom Ⓜ️ (@RashadWisdom) July 27, 2020

To my young warrior my young king. Mr Bryce Wisdom aka BNice aka Mr Drip. RIH my young king. You will be missed but never forgotten. Like I’ve always said I thank the lord for letting me raise you and thank him for you raising me!! #BryceStrong — Richard Wisdom (@RWisdom12) July 27, 2020

#BryceStong was not only a hashtag, but a way of life. Here are a few of the ways Bryce is being remembered.

May Bryce Rest In Peace! What a strong and amazing man! Thank you for the positive impact you left on me and the rest of the world! Bryce was a huge Seahawk fan. I will be playing for you this season! #LiveLikeBryce #BryceStrong https://t.co/YStTLsbiGO — Jamal Adams (@Prez) July 27, 2020

Bryce! Man you’ll be my angel forever! — Tre Flowers (@_Slimm7) July 27, 2020

Heaven gained a soldier and a King🙏 R.I.P #BryceStrong — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) July 27, 2020

Our deepest condolences to the Wisdom family. Bryce inspired many with his courageous fight with cancer. Rest in Peace Bryce. 🧡🎗 #BryceStrong #LiveLikeBryce #JudsonISD #JISD pic.twitter.com/61EHWUzpre — Judson ISD (@JudsonISD) July 27, 2020

Forever a Roadrunner. Rest High, Bryce 🙏



We will always be #BryceStrong 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/CASSe6n8xk — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) July 27, 2020

He was so easy to love. We will continue to lift you and your family up in prayer. @UTSAFTBL will always be #BryceStrong https://t.co/xgBOXb72ju — Jeff Traylor (@CoachTraylor) July 27, 2020

Our prayers are with the Wisdom family, we hope they find comfort and healing and peace in knowing that Bryce is in a much better place. #BryceStrong 🎗 https://t.co/laVGYqqbec — Veterans Memorial Football (@SAVeteransFBall) July 27, 2020

Well done my good and faithful servant. #BryceStrong will continue on. https://t.co/bo8AT3F3ih — Joel Call (@Coach__Call) July 27, 2020

My condolences to you and your family!! Bryce fought hard and is an inspiration to us all. He’s free of his pain and will continue to live in all of our hearts forever!! God Bless!!#BryceStrong — Jason Washington (@washjwash) July 27, 2020

My Condolences from the Minutemen Family. Rest in Heaven Bryce. Sending many prayers to the family. — Coach Lewis (@Coach_KLewis) July 27, 2020

Man I’m hurt I’m truly am. I hate that this had happen you will forever be miss.#BryceStrong till the day I die. 💯💪🏾💪🏾 — Sincere McCormick 📍 (@yoboisin) July 27, 2020

My brother AKA one of the strongest people I know. Your Fight inspired me as well as a ton more. You truly are a WARRIOR! Watch over your friends and family as we know your at peace. I love you bro #brycestrongforever #LiveLikeBryce 🧡🕊 pic.twitter.com/uhIA16HgFb — Simeon Woodard (@SimeonWoodard9) July 27, 2020

Prayers for Bryce’s family. Fly high with the angels sweetheart. https://t.co/uQL39w1XZg — Madison Athletics (@jm_mavs) July 27, 2020