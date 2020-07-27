95ºF

From San Antonio to NFL: Tributes pour in for Judson’s Bryce Wisdom after cancer battle

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – If there was any indication of the impact Bryce Wisdom had on the Converse community and San Antonio as a whole, look no further than the tributes that have poured in on social media for the 17-year-old Judson student who died Sunday after a courageous battle with cancer.

Former teammates, coaches, parents, NFL players and many others in the community shared their condolences for Bryce and his family since his mother, Diana, announced on Twitter that he had passed away.

“Bryce took his last breath at 11:39 p.m.,” Diana Wisdom wrote. “He fought til the very end. Thank you for all the prayers and loving my Bryce.”

For more than a year, Bryce has inspired San Antonio with his battle against kidney cancer. He was diagnosed during his sophomore season with the Judson football team, and he missed the majority of his junior year as a result of the disease.

But he and his family never wavered in their resolve and their love for life. Before he passed, Diana Wisdom tweeted that Bryce told her, “Mom I Won.”

His smile captivated the country and his spirit carried through the Judson Rockets to UTSA football, where his brother Rashad plays, to the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL.

#BryceStong was not only a hashtag, but a way of life. Here are a few of the ways Bryce is being remembered.

