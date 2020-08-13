Pleasanton ISD suspends football practices after positive COVID-19 test

PLEASANTON – Another South Texas football program’s fall camp has been impacted by the coronavirus.

Pleasanton Athletic Director Tab Dumont announced that the school district was forced to shut down football practices after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. Pleasanton Express sports editor Sam Fowler was the first to tweet this story out Wednesday night.

The cancellation comes only eight days after the Eagles began official preparations for the start of their 2020 high school football season. Per UIL/CDC guidelines, Pleasanton athletes and coaching staff must isolate and self-quarantine for at least 14 days, meaning the Eagles won’t be able to return to the practice field until Wednesday, Aug 26, two days prior to the scheduled start of their season on Friday, Aug 28.

Pending additional updates, Pleasanton will open their 2020 campaign at the newly-renovated Eagle Stadium that night against Hondo.

