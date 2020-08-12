99ºF

Two star San Antonio football transfers will not play for Judson in 2020

District 27-6A committee votes unanimously against Battles, Butler suiting up for Rockets

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

CONVERSE – Judson football suffered some tough news today.

Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Battles and running back L.J. Butler will not be able to play for the Rockets this season, at least for the time being. KSAT 12 has been informed that the District Executive Committee for District 27-6A voted 6-0 against both players suiting up for “J-Rock.”

Battles transferred from Brandeis after a stellar 2019 that saw him lead the Broncos to an undefeated regular season, while Butler was the primary force in Wagner’s vaunted rushing attack. Both are members of the Class of 2021.

Battles’ father and Butler’s mother will appeal the district’s decision. Both will continue to train and stay ready in the hopes of playing their senior seasons with Judson.

