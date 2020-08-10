High school football teams finding comfort in return to practice, normalcy

This week, Texas high school football teams in Classes 4A-1A returned to practice this week with only a month to prepare for the start of the 2020 season.

Along with their volleyball classmates, they represent the first wave of athletes wading into the uncharted waters of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The second wave will come a month from now, when Class 6A and 5A teams start up their own fall camps on September 7. If all goes smoothly, Class 4A-1A teams will have already played two regular season games by then.

Needless to say, there’s a lot riding on the results from the first month of physical, player-to-player contact, namely how teams and communities will adapt to COVID-19′s seemingly inevitable impact. And after players grappled with an inconsistent summer workout schedule, the four-week turnaround will provide its own challenge. Regardless, teams across the greater San Antonio area have found a semblance of normalcy in focusing on the daily grind. That’s been the case to the south, where Jourdanton, Poteet and Pleasanton high schools have big expectations for the upcoming season.

JOURDANTON INDIANS RELYING ON EXPERIENCE FOR DEEP PLAYOFF RUN

After finishing 10-2 overall and posting a 5-1 record against District 14-3A Division I opponents, the Jourdanton Indians enter the 2020 season with seven four-year starters on the roster and expectations for a deep playoff run. Jourdanton will open their season with a home game against Natalia on Aug 28.

POTEET AGGIES LOOK TO CONTINUE BUILDING FOR FUTURE

After earning three wins, posting a 2-3 record in District 14-4A Division II and securing the first playoff berth since 2016 last season, the Poteet Aggies are eager to continue building their young core and gain valuable experience in moving down to District 14-3A Division I for the 2020 campaign. Poteet’s season begins on Aug 28 with a road game against Bandera.

PLEASANTON EAGLES READY FOR BREAKTHROUGH SEASON

With a brand new turf field at Eagles Stadium, the Pleasanton Eagles are ready to get over the hump in District 14-4A Division I and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Pleasanton will host Hondo in their home opener on Aug 28.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Throughout the coming weeks, the KSAT 12 Sports team is committed to visiting football teams across the San Antonio area and sharing athletes’ stories and emotions as they prepare for the 2020 season. Here’s a list of the teams already featured during the first week of practices: