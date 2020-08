NAVARRO – With 11 starters returning on either side of the ball from a squad that posted an undefeated mark in District 14-4A Division II last season, the Navarro Panthers are hoping to advance past the region finals and go where the program has never gone before.

Navarro will open their season on Friday, Aug. 28 against Port Lavaca Calhoun at 7:30 p.m.

