San Antonio ISD delays all in-person athletics to early October

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District has delayed all in-person athletics until the first week of October, sources told KSAT-12 early Tuesday morning.

The district issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that read:

“At this time, SAISD Athletics will remain 100% virtual due to the uncertain COVID-19 circumstances in and around Bexar County. The new SAISD start date for in-person Athletics is Oct. 5.”

The University Interscholastic League has allowed for athletic practices for 5A and 6A high schools to begin on Sept. 7 with officials games for volleyball starting on Sept. 14 and football on Sept. 24.

SAISD will push its start dates back to early October, but district officials indicated the start date could be sooner if COVID-19 conditions in Bexar County continue to improve.

The move by SAISD affects Edgewood ISD schools as well. Memorial and Kennedy’s football teams compete in the same district with SAISD schools. There is no word if Edgewood ISD would push back its start dates to align district competition.

This also puts the football season in jeopardy for SAISD’s Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

YMLA is a 4A school that has not been allowed to start practice due to the current schools mandate in Bexar County. Schools in 1A to 4A were allowed to open their season last weekend.

Below is a letter sent to parents in the district.