The Latest: Danish soccer team hit by COVID-19 cases

The Danish soccer federation has put eight national team players and some staff members in quarantine after two positive tests for COVID-19.

The federation says the affected players will miss a friendly game against Sweden on Wednesday and will be tested again before a pair of Nations League games. Denmark will host Iceland and travel to Belgium.

Robert Skov of German club Hoffenheim is one of the people who tested positive. He is not thought to have become infected while in the national team camp.

The players now self-isolating include Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Denmark already did not select several players from Premier League clubs because of British government restrictions on people arriving from the Scandinavian country. Those restrictions on recent visitors to Denmark could force England’s home game against Iceland on Nov. 18 to be moved to a neutral venue.

___

European qualifying in December for the Women's Rugby World Cup next year in New Zealand has been postponed.

Ireland, Italy, Scotland and the winner of the postponed Women's Rugby Europe Championship were to play on Dec. 5, 12 and 19. The winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, and the runner-up advances to a final qualification tournament in 2021.

But travel and quarantine challenges in Europe because of the pandemic have forced World Rugby and Rugby Europe to postpone European qualifying to new dates yet to be found.

Spain was to play in the two remaining matches in the Women's Rugby Europe Championship in October against Russia and the Netherlands, but both were postponed.

___

The remaining three rugby matches in the Women’s Six Nations have been canceled.

"Recent government and health authority restrictions affecting squad preparations, travel, and the inability to stage matches due to the sport's amateur status have made the successful completion of the 2020 championship impossible,” Six Nations Rugby said in a statement.

The affected matches were: Italy-Scotland, Wales-Scotland, and France-Ireland. The latter two matches were to be played on Nov. 1 but postponed after Scottish and French players caught the virus.

The standings will remain.

England, the only team to play all five of its matches, won the Grand Slam. France was second, ahead of Ireland on points difference. Italy was fourth, Scotland fifth, and Wales last.

___

