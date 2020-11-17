Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

CHICAGO – Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped bring home a drought-busting championship in 2016, is stepping down after nine seasons as the club's president of baseball operations.

The team announced Tuesday that Epstein is leaving the organization, and general manager Jed Hoyer is being promoted to take his place.

Epstein said after the season he anticipated remaining on the job for at least one more year, with his contract set to expire in 2021. He had said repeatedly he thinks executives have about a 10-year shelf life in a job, and next year would have marked a decade since he left the Boston Red Sox for Chicago.

Epstein said in a statement he will “cherish” his time with the Cubs and said it was simply time to make a change.

“The organization faces a number of decisions this winter that carry long-term consequences; those types of decisions are best made by someone who will be here for a long period rather than just one more year,” he said. “Jed has earned this opportunity and is absolutely the right person to take over this baseball operation at such an important time.”

Chairman Tom Ricketts said the Cubs are “grateful for everything he has given to this organization and this city.”

___

