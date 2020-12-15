45ºF

With Frisco Bowl canceled, UTSA will play in First Responder Bowl

UTSA’s opponent has not yet been announced

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick (3) runs past Southern Mississippi linebacker Hayes Maples (32) for a first down during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Hattiesburg, Miss. UTSA won 23-20.
Although COVID-19 sidelined Southern Methodist University, leading to the cancellation of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, UTSA will still get to appear in a bowl game.

The Roadrunners were supposed to play the Mustangs at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Dec. 19, marking UTSA’s second bowl game in its 10-year history.

SMU pulled out of the bowl, however, because contact tracing revealed COVID-19 exposure concerns among its football team.

Now, UTSA accepted a bid in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas. UTSA’s opponent has not yet been confirmed.

The Roadrunners last appeared in a bowl game in 2016, when they lost to the New Mexico Lobos 23-20.

