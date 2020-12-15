With Frisco Bowl canceled, UTSA will play in First Responder Bowl

Although COVID-19 sidelined Southern Methodist University, leading to the cancellation of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, UTSA will still get to appear in a bowl game.

The Roadrunners were supposed to play the Mustangs at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on Dec. 19, marking UTSA’s second bowl game in its 10-year history.

SMU pulled out of the bowl, however, because contact tracing revealed COVID-19 exposure concerns among its football team.

Now, UTSA accepted a bid in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, scheduled for Dec. 26 at 3:30 p.m. in Dallas, Texas. UTSA’s opponent has not yet been confirmed.

The Roadrunners last appeared in a bowl game in 2016, when they lost to the New Mexico Lobos 23-20.