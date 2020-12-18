Spurs reveal which games team will wear Fiesta San Antonio jerseys

SAN ANTONIO – Fans will get their first chance to see the San Antonio Spurs play on the new Fiesta court when the team dons the classic colors at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan.1.

The Spurs will also wear the Fiesta uniforms during the first half of the season when they play Dallas on Friday, Jan. 22, against Golden State on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and when they host Brooklyn on Monday, March 1.

For the full schedule of Fiesta Nights throughout the season, click here.

The 2020-21 season marks the first year that the fan-favorite Fiesta colors are featured on the Spurs game jerseys.

The iconic teal, pink and orange stripes were a trademark of the team’s game warm ups from the 1989-90 to 1996-97 seasons.

The new threads also feature an old school “San Antonio” script on the front, a vintage wordmark that returns to the front of the Spurs jerseys for the first time since 1989.

Official Spurs City Edition product is on sale now at the La Cantera Spurs Fan Shop and online at SpursFanShop.com.

