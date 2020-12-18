Spurs roasted by Rockets in preseason finale

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) puts up a basket ahead of San Antonio Spurs defender Dejounte Murray (5) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)

HOUSTON – The only thing good about the San Antonio Spurs rematch with the Rockets on Thursday night in Houston was that the game lasted just over 2 hours. The Spurs could not stand much more punishment than that in the 128-106 loss.

After losing to the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday 112-98, the loss provided no motivation for revenge.

In fact, the Spurs started off the game shooting just 1 of 13 from the field, 0 for 7 from three-point range finishing, and just 7 of 33 from long range. The Spurs would be down 13 after the first quarter and would see that lead grow to 19 until rookie Devin Vassell starts a 14-2 run for the Spurs with a three.

Dejounte Murray would help close the gap to 7, but that’s as close as the Spurs would get.

The Spurs would be down 60-45 at the half. That deficit would balloon to 30 after the end of the third quarter.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points and Vassell with 18, which was his best offensive performance during the exhibition season. Dejounte Murray added 17 to finish 0-3 in the NBA preseason.

The Spurs will tip off their COVID shortened 72-game regular season on Wednesday, Dec. 23, when they travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies at 7 p.m.