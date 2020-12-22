Spurs agree to contract extension with Derrick White

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Derrick White #4 of the San Antonio Spurs brings the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Visa Athletic Center at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Derrick White is staying in San Antonio for the next few years as the franchise and the rising shooting guard agreed to a contract extension on Monday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension is worth $73 million over four years.

The Spurs confirmed the extension, but terms of the contract were not announced per team policy.

White, 26, is entering his fourth season with the Spurs after he was selected in the 2017 NBA Draft with the No. 29 pick out of Colorado University.

Can confirm Derrick White's 4-year extension with #Spurs. Averaged career high 11.3 ppg last season, but shined in the bubble avg nearly 19 ppg and becoming a defensive presence on perimeter. Pop said recently White was a player they wanted for future. #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZWcVVZ7nyH — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 21, 2020

He has quickly become one of the team’s best perimeter players. Last season, White averaged a career high 11.3 points to go along with 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

White ranked second among all NBA guards in total blocks (59), as well as second in the league in charges drawn (30).

But White shined in the Orlando bubble when he was asked to become more of a scorer and facilitator in the offense.

In seven games during the NBA Restart, White averaged 18.9 points, 5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 29.8 minutes while shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range on 8 attempts per game.

White was also a member of the USA Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

White and Dejounte Murray are now locked into extensions for the next few years bringing stability to the Spurs backcourt of the future.

