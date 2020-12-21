Tweet about Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Tim Duncan sets off Spurs nation firestorm

SAN ANTONIO – Tim Duncan was trending on Twitter this weekend.
Why, did you ask? Well, it’s because Spurs fans, as they have been known to do in the past, fiercely came to the defense of the beloved Spurs legend.
This all started on Saturday when a Twitter user posted a highlight of LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis making a step-back 3-pointer with the caption, “Tim Duncan not doing this.”
Tim Duncan not doing this pic.twitter.com/0DDoB5b14U— day (@MightBeDayo) December 19, 2020
The post went viral and was retweeted more than 1,000 times and had more than 6,000 likes.
This set off Spurs nation, who fired off an endless amount of tweets and replies to the post defending Duncan.
Even longtime newsman Dan Rather chimed in on this debate and dropped the mic on the Duncan disrespect.
Another one of these who is better “debates?” I can’t believe this folks. It’s Tim Duncan. No disrespect to others. But it’s sort of a slam dunk. Goodnight.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 21, 2020
It also continued the bizarre debate which has been ongoing for months over who is the better player: Tim Duncan or Anthony Davis?
Davis, now in his ninth season, just won his first NBA championship and needed LeBron James to do so.
Tim Duncan is probably the fifth greatest player in NBA history. The conversation ends there.
Still, it led to some humorous replies on Twitter and the original tweeter even posted a follow up saying, “I’m crying at how mad y’all are when this came from a conversation on who the most skilled power forward is.” Here are a few of those replies.
Antony Davis will never have a picture worth more words than this one of Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/hc3lclLlg5— sweater 🧥 (@basedsweater) December 21, 2020
Tim Duncan shopping for his son Anthony. #GoSpursGo #TimDuncan #AnthonyDavis #five #goat pic.twitter.com/apmBxY3doS— TheSpurstasticVoyage (@RealSpurstastic) December 21, 2020
I will defend Tim Duncan till the day I die.— 🌟 (@MelyssaaRosee) December 21, 2020
Stop disrespecting the big fundamental #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KuNbTIOeAD
People are really saying Anthony Davis is better than Tim Duncan? #NBA pic.twitter.com/Gcj6ypQ3v7— J-T Richards (@JT_Richards) December 21, 2020
Tim Duncan’s first 8 years in the NBA:— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) December 21, 2020
- 8x 1st Team All-NBA
- 7x 1st Team All-Defense (1x 2nd Team)
- 2x MVP
- 3x Champion
- 3x Finals MVP
AD wishes he was HALF as successful as Timmy at this point in his career. pic.twitter.com/n5xS5zwGlR
Things Tim Duncan has done:— Air Alamo (@AirAlamo) December 21, 2020
- Won multiple MVPs
- Won multiple Finals MVPs
- Won multiple championships as the best player on his team
Things Tim Duncan has never done:
- Quit on his team and city to go play with the best player in the league
- Been mean to a dog #GoSpursGo
Tim Duncan vs Anthony Davis wasn’t even a debate before last season. Now after AD won a title playing next to arguably the greatest player of all-time it’s a debate? No way, man. They’re not even remotely close. Recency bias at it’s finest. pic.twitter.com/alqfjAsca2— Hoops Supply (@hoopssupply) December 21, 2020
Ayo the disrespect to Tim Duncan is outrageous rn. AD is not there yet and sure he might be on that trajectory but he can't be compared to Duncan as things stand now. Just use this image and please don't disrespect Duncan pic.twitter.com/EEUXtobVwq— SriY (@SriY79185566) December 21, 2020
The Tim Duncan slander right now is getting out of hand— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 21, 2020
- 5x NBA Champion
- 3x Finals MVP
- 2x MVP
- 15x All-NBA/All-Defensive
- 15x All-Star
Put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/GKnFO8FGSu
Let's stop the Tim Duncan disrespect immediately. pic.twitter.com/o8Pa5j6jwb— Hoop Venue (@TheHoopVenue) December 21, 2020