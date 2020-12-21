68ºF

Tweet about Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Tim Duncan sets off Spurs nation firestorm

Spurs fans come to defense of Tim Duncan on Twitter

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) celebrates after Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in San Antonio. As NBA training camps prepare to open, every team is trying to mimic the San Antonio Spurs after they steamrolled the Miami Heat for their fifth title. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
SAN ANTONIO – Tim Duncan was trending on Twitter this weekend.

Why, did you ask? Well, it’s because Spurs fans, as they have been known to do in the past, fiercely came to the defense of the beloved Spurs legend.

This all started on Saturday when a Twitter user posted a highlight of LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis making a step-back 3-pointer with the caption, “Tim Duncan not doing this.”

The post went viral and was retweeted more than 1,000 times and had more than 6,000 likes.

This set off Spurs nation, who fired off an endless amount of tweets and replies to the post defending Duncan.

Even longtime newsman Dan Rather chimed in on this debate and dropped the mic on the Duncan disrespect.

It also continued the bizarre debate which has been ongoing for months over who is the better player: Tim Duncan or Anthony Davis?

Davis, now in his ninth season, just won his first NBA championship and needed LeBron James to do so.

Tim Duncan is probably the fifth greatest player in NBA history. The conversation ends there.

Still, it led to some humorous replies on Twitter and the original tweeter even posted a follow up saying, “I’m crying at how mad y’all are when this came from a conversation on who the most skilled power forward is.” Here are a few of those replies.

