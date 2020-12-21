Tweet about Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Tim Duncan sets off Spurs nation firestorm

FILE - In this June 15, 2014, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) celebrates after Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals in San Antonio. As NBA training camps prepare to open, every team is trying to mimic the San Antonio Spurs after they steamrolled the Miami Heat for their fifth title. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Tim Duncan was trending on Twitter this weekend.

Why, did you ask? Well, it’s because Spurs fans, as they have been known to do in the past, fiercely came to the defense of the beloved Spurs legend.

This all started on Saturday when a Twitter user posted a highlight of LA Lakers forward Anthony Davis making a step-back 3-pointer with the caption, “Tim Duncan not doing this.”

Tim Duncan not doing this pic.twitter.com/0DDoB5b14U — day (@MightBeDayo) December 19, 2020

The post went viral and was retweeted more than 1,000 times and had more than 6,000 likes.

This set off Spurs nation, who fired off an endless amount of tweets and replies to the post defending Duncan.

Even longtime newsman Dan Rather chimed in on this debate and dropped the mic on the Duncan disrespect.

Another one of these who is better “debates?” I can’t believe this folks. It’s Tim Duncan. No disrespect to others. But it’s sort of a slam dunk. Goodnight. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 21, 2020

It also continued the bizarre debate which has been ongoing for months over who is the better player: Tim Duncan or Anthony Davis?

Davis, now in his ninth season, just won his first NBA championship and needed LeBron James to do so.

Tim Duncan is probably the fifth greatest player in NBA history. The conversation ends there.

Still, it led to some humorous replies on Twitter and the original tweeter even posted a follow up saying, “I’m crying at how mad y’all are when this came from a conversation on who the most skilled power forward is.” Here are a few of those replies.

Antony Davis will never have a picture worth more words than this one of Tim Duncan pic.twitter.com/hc3lclLlg5 — sweater 🧥 (@basedsweater) December 21, 2020

I will defend Tim Duncan till the day I die.

Stop disrespecting the big fundamental #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/KuNbTIOeAD — 🌟 (@MelyssaaRosee) December 21, 2020

People are really saying Anthony Davis is better than Tim Duncan? #NBA pic.twitter.com/Gcj6ypQ3v7 — J-T Richards (@JT_Richards) December 21, 2020

Tim Duncan’s first 8 years in the NBA:



- 8x 1st Team All-NBA

- 7x 1st Team All-Defense (1x 2nd Team)

- 2x MVP

- 3x Champion

- 3x Finals MVP



AD wishes he was HALF as successful as Timmy at this point in his career. pic.twitter.com/n5xS5zwGlR — 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) December 21, 2020

Things Tim Duncan has done:

- Won multiple MVPs

- Won multiple Finals MVPs

- Won multiple championships as the best player on his team



Things Tim Duncan has never done:

- Quit on his team and city to go play with the best player in the league

- Been mean to a dog #GoSpursGo — Air Alamo (@AirAlamo) December 21, 2020

Tim Duncan vs Anthony Davis wasn’t even a debate before last season. Now after AD won a title playing next to arguably the greatest player of all-time it’s a debate? No way, man. They’re not even remotely close. Recency bias at it’s finest. pic.twitter.com/alqfjAsca2 — Hoops Supply (@hoopssupply) December 21, 2020

Ayo the disrespect to Tim Duncan is outrageous rn. AD is not there yet and sure he might be on that trajectory but he can't be compared to Duncan as things stand now. Just use this image and please don't disrespect Duncan pic.twitter.com/EEUXtobVwq — SriY (@SriY79185566) December 21, 2020

The Tim Duncan slander right now is getting out of hand



- 5x NBA Champion

- 3x Finals MVP

- 2x MVP

- 15x All-NBA/All-Defensive

- 15x All-Star



Put some respect on his name pic.twitter.com/GKnFO8FGSu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 21, 2020