Bryce Strong: The Gift Continues

The #BryceStrong movement continues during the holidays in a unique way.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Special presents are delivered on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 as the Bryce Wisdom influence continues during the holiday season.
SAN ANTONIO – The season of giving reached the patients at University Hospital Tuesday thanks to the Bryce Strong Foundation.

