Bryce Strong: The Gift Continues

SAN ANTONIO – The season of giving reached the patients at University Hospital Tuesday thanks to the Bryce Strong Foundation.
The #BryceStrong Foundation continued to help others during the busy and at times, lonely holiday season. #KSATsports #LiveLikeBryce @dianawisdom pic.twitter.com/K81k3MlBio— KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) December 24, 2020
Today the #BryceStrong Foundation donated gaming systems to kids fighting cancer at University Hospital. Momma Wisdom was so happy, she danced. @dianawisdom #LiveLikeBryce #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/s9dkWm4vZ2— Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) December 23, 2020