UTSA head football coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday bowl game

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio confirmed that head football coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Roadrunner’s Saturday bowl game.

The Roadrunners are slated to face the No. 16th ranked Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.

According to a statement by the university, the team is prepared to play without Traylor, should he not be cleared to travel with the team in time for the game.

The University of Texas at San Antonio released the following statement following Traylor’s diagnosis:

“UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed as part of weekly testing protocols on Wednesday afternoon and is not experiencing any symptoms.

“Since learning of the positive test result, he is in self-isolation and will continue to follow all guidence set forth by the university medical staff, state and local health officials.

“UTSA continues preparations for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against No. 16 Louisiana at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“In the event Jeff Traylor is not cleared to travel with the team to Dallas, associate head coach/ offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will serve as acting head coach on Saturday.”

