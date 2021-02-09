78ºF

Ad

Sports

Kitayama, Holcomb power TMI girls to first TAPPS Division II state title

Tigers underclassmen set two state records en route to championship

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Swimming, Swimming, Girls Swimming, Emily Kitayama, Meredith Holcomb, TMI, Highlights, TAPPS
The TMI Episcopal girls swim team celebrates the first girls championship in program history.
The TMI Episcopal girls swim team celebrates the first girls championship in program history. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Led by standout performances from freshman Emily Kitayama and sophomore Meredith Holcomb, the TMI Episcopal girls swim team claimed the program’s first TAPPS Division II state title.

HIGHLIGHTS TO COME AFTER BOYS SESSION!

GIRLS RESULTS

EventHighest Area FinisherTime
200 yard Medley RelayTMI1:54.38
200 yard Freestyle1. Emily Kitayama (TMI)1:52.87
200 yard Individual Medley3. Gabby Beck (TMI)2:36.19
50 yard Freestyle1. Meredith Holcomb (TMI)24.89
100 yard Butterfly1. Emily Kitayama (TMI)56.72
100 yard Freestyle1. Kirsten Schlortt (St. Mary’s Hall)52.49
500 yard Freestyle4. Adi Freedman (Providence)5:48.23
200 yard Freestyle Relay8. TMI2:09.97
100 yard Backstroke1. Kirsten Schlortt (St. Mary’s Hall)57.66
100 yard Breaststroke1. Meredith Holcomb (TMI)1:04.86
400 yard Freestyle Relay1. TMI3:45.17

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: