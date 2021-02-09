Kitayama, Holcomb power TMI girls to first TAPPS Division II state title

SAN ANTONIO – Led by standout performances from freshman Emily Kitayama and sophomore Meredith Holcomb, the TMI Episcopal girls swim team claimed the program’s first TAPPS Division II state title.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Highest Area Finisher
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|TMI
|1:54.38
|200 yard Freestyle
|1. Emily Kitayama (TMI)
|1:52.87
|200 yard Individual Medley
|3. Gabby Beck (TMI)
|2:36.19
|50 yard Freestyle
|1. Meredith Holcomb (TMI)
|24.89
|100 yard Butterfly
|1. Emily Kitayama (TMI)
|56.72
|100 yard Freestyle
|1. Kirsten Schlortt (St. Mary’s Hall)
|52.49
|500 yard Freestyle
|4. Adi Freedman (Providence)
|5:48.23
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|8. TMI
|2:09.97
|100 yard Backstroke
|1. Kirsten Schlortt (St. Mary’s Hall)
|57.66
|100 yard Breaststroke
|1. Meredith Holcomb (TMI)
|1:04.86
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|1. TMI
|3:45.17