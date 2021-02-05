63ºF

HIGHLIGHTS: Alamo Heights girls claim Region VII-5A Championship

Foote wins 100 Butterfly & 100 Backstroke, earns Swimmer of the Meet honors

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Swimming, High School Swimming, High School Sports, Alamo Heights, Highlights, Lila Foote, Elizabeth Walsh, Swimming & Diving

SAN ANTONIO – Led by strong performances from juniors Lila Foote and Elizabeth Walsh, the Alamo Heights girls took home the Region VII-5A team title on Thursday evening at Bill Walker Pool.

FULL RESULTS

EventHighest Area FinisherTime
200 yard Medley Relay1. Alamo Heights1:49.51
200 yard Freestyle3. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)1:55.01
200 yard Individual Medley2. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)2:08.38
50 yard Freestyle5. Catherine Waibel (Alamo Heights)26.14
1 meter Diving1. Sophia Ursone (Alamo Heights)391.00 pts
100 yard Butterfly1. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)56.75
100 yard Freestyle8. Maia Young (Alamo Heights)58.48
500 yard Freestyle4. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)5:14.50
200 yard Freestyle Relay3. Alamo Heights1:48.10
100 yard Backstroke1. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)56.82
100 yard Breaststroke2. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)1:07.33
400 yard Freestyle Relay1. Alamo Heights3:39.31

