HIGHLIGHTS: Alamo Heights girls claim Region VII-5A Championship

SAN ANTONIO – Led by strong performances from juniors Lila Foote and Elizabeth Walsh, the Alamo Heights girls took home the Region VII-5A team title on Thursday evening at Bill Walker Pool.
|Event
|Highest Area Finisher
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|1. Alamo Heights
|1:49.51
|200 yard Freestyle
|3. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)
|1:55.01
|200 yard Individual Medley
|2. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)
|2:08.38
|50 yard Freestyle
|5. Catherine Waibel (Alamo Heights)
|26.14
|1 meter Diving
|1. Sophia Ursone (Alamo Heights)
|391.00 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|1. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
|56.75
|100 yard Freestyle
|8. Maia Young (Alamo Heights)
|58.48
|500 yard Freestyle
|4. Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)
|5:14.50
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|3. Alamo Heights
|1:48.10
|100 yard Backstroke
|1. Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
|56.82
|100 yard Breaststroke
|2. Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)
|1:07.33
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|1. Alamo Heights
|3:39.31