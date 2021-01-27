65ºF

HIGHLIGHTS: District 26-5A Swimming Championships

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – District swimming championships continue this week at Bill Walker Pool with 26-5A competition on Wednesday morning, and a number of area swimmers punched their ticket to Regionals in convincing fashion.

GIRLS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayAlamo Heights1:55.12
200 yard FreestyleSophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)2:01.26
200 yard Individual MedleyElizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)2:09.77
50 yard FreestyleCatherine Waibel (Alamo Heights)26.15
1 meter DivingSophia Ursone (Alamo Heights)364.15 pts
100 yard ButterflyLila Foote (Alamo Heights)1:00.68
100 yard FreestyleMaia Young (Alamo Heights)59.09
500 yard FreestyleSophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)5:22.00
200 yard Freestyle RelayAlamo Heights1:48.26
100 yard BackstrokeLila Foote (Alamo Heights)59.72
100 yard BreaststrokeElizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)1:08.29
400 yard FreestyleAlamo Heights3:47.52

BOYS RESULTS

EventChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayAlamo Heights1:43.18
200 yard FreestyleEllis Raike (Alamo Heights)2:01.11
200 yard Individual MedleyBenjamin Skinner (Canyon)2:14.55
50 yard FreestyleConnor Starr (Canyon)22.70
1 meter DivingCOMPETITION AT 6 P.M.
100 yard ButterflyConnor Starr (Canyon)55.69
100 yard FreestyleConnor Foote (Alamo Heights)46.53
500 yard FreestyleEllis Raike (Alamo Heights)5:18.83
200 yard Freestyle RelayAlamo Heights1:32.38
100 yard BackstrokeConnor Foote (Alamo Heights)51.51
100 yard BreaststrokeBenjamin Skinner (Canyon)1:04.13
400 yard Freestyle RelayAlamo Heights3:41.52

