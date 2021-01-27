HIGHLIGHTS: District 26-5A Swimming Championships

SAN ANTONIO – District swimming championships continue this week at Bill Walker Pool with 26-5A competition on Wednesday morning, and a number of area swimmers punched their ticket to Regionals in convincing fashion.
GIRLS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Alamo Heights
|1:55.12
|200 yard Freestyle
|Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)
|2:01.26
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)
|2:09.77
|50 yard Freestyle
|Catherine Waibel (Alamo Heights)
|26.15
|1 meter Diving
|Sophia Ursone (Alamo Heights)
|364.15 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
|1:00.68
|100 yard Freestyle
|Maia Young (Alamo Heights)
|59.09
|500 yard Freestyle
|Sophia Carroll (Alamo Heights)
|5:22.00
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Alamo Heights
|1:48.26
|100 yard Backstroke
|Lila Foote (Alamo Heights)
|59.72
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Elizabeth Walsh (Alamo Heights)
|1:08.29
|400 yard Freestyle
|Alamo Heights
|3:47.52
BOYS RESULTS
|Event
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Alamo Heights
|1:43.18
|200 yard Freestyle
|Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)
|2:01.11
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Benjamin Skinner (Canyon)
|2:14.55
|50 yard Freestyle
|Connor Starr (Canyon)
|22.70
|1 meter Diving
|COMPETITION AT 6 P.M.
|100 yard Butterfly
|Connor Starr (Canyon)
|55.69
|100 yard Freestyle
|Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|46.53
|500 yard Freestyle
|Ellis Raike (Alamo Heights)
|5:18.83
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Alamo Heights
|1:32.38
|100 yard Backstroke
|Connor Foote (Alamo Heights)
|51.51
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Benjamin Skinner (Canyon)
|1:04.13
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Alamo Heights
|3:41.52