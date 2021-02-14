Spurs hit high note, sing Mariah Carey’s iconic ‘We Belong Together’ and Carey responds

SAN ANTONIO – Need something to warm your heart and make you smile on this very cold Valentine’s Day? How about Spurs players singing Mariah Carey?

“Who else am I gon’ lean on when times get rough? Who’s gonna talk to me on the phone till the sun comes up? Who’s gonna take your place? There ain’t nobody better oh, baby, baby, we belong together.”

Admit it, whether it was in a club or a bar, you’ve sung along to Mariah Carey’s iconic whistle tones on “We Belong Together.” On what may be one of the loneliest and coldest Valentine’s Days in recent memory, we won’t ask too many questions.

Spurs players were asked to finish the song’s lyrics. While they should probably keep their day jobs, one player’s love of the song may surprise you.

And —their tribute even got the attention of Mimi herself.

Awww baby baby we belong together!!! https://t.co/crhurA1XE1 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) February 14, 2021

DeMar DeRozan? Eh, so, so. Devin Vassell, what can’t that guy do? But it’s clear, Keldon Johnson stole the show and was even caught on video belting the lyrics during a team practice.

Ad

Who do you think did the best? Let us know!

Related: DeRozan leads Spurs to strong start, 125-114 win over Hawks