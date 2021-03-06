TMI boys soccer wins third consecutive TAPPS State Division II Championship

ROUND ROCK – Twelve TMI seniors took the field at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex on Friday with a rare opportunity to win three straight TAPPS state titles.

All twelve left the field with their legacies intact.

The Panthers scored early and often in a 5-0 rout of Frisco Liberty Christian in the TAPPS Division II State Championship Game. Senior forward Patricio Parra set the tone in the first minute of play, scoring the first of two goals on the afternoon on a breakaway. Fellow seniors Tristan Smith and Simon Rupe added goals of their own in the second half.

STATE CHAMPS! @TMIEpiscopal boys soccer have gone back to back to back - catch all the highlights and hear from the Panthers on their victory coming up ONLY on #KSATsports! @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/EQ8BQdWbwH — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) March 6, 2021

“It’s crazy, winning three years in a row,” Parra said. “Winning sophomore year, junior year and now senior year... It’s surreal.”

“It’s immaculate,” Rupe explained. “It’s a great feeling, one that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

“The first year I was here, we had a tough loss in the semifinals and we vowed to never feel that way again, and here we are,” senior Jorge Tirado said.

The Panthers have now won four of the last five TAPPS Division II State titles.