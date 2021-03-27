‘Mattress Mack’ makes million-dollar wager on Houston to win March Madness championship

HOUSTON – Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is making a $1 million bet that Houston will take the March Madness championship this year.

The bet was placed with DraftKings on Houston at 9-1 to win, marking one of the largest March Madness wagers on record, according to DraftKings.

If Houston takes the championship, the bet would win $9 million. This comes on the heels of Mack’s $3.46 million winning wager on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Super Bowl, according to DraftKings.

“Anything can happen in March Madness as we all know, but I’m ten toes down on Houston to bring the national title to Texas, and willing to stake a million dollars with DraftKings on that outcome,” Mack said in a news release. “I look forward to having skin-in-the-game for the rest of March Madness and seeing these young men compete, especially after the tournament was canceled last season.”

DraftKings’ Director of Race and Sports Operations Johnny Avello said he wishes Mack the best of luck in his bet.

“Mack has established himself in the sports betting community with several historic wagers over the years, and we are thrilled to take his latest action on Houston at 9-1 to win the NCAA Tournament. Houston has had a fine year and favorable start to the tournament, so we wish Mack the best of luck on his million-dollar bet as these highly entertaining and more advanced stages of March Madness unfold,” Avello said.

