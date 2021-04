SAN ANTONIO – The USL is almost ready to begin their regular season, and San Antonio FC has one more preseason match against Rio Gande Valley FC to use as a tune-up this Saturday.

SAFC will begin the 2021 regular season against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Toyota Field on the following Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

