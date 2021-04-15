New season, new merchandise to represent SAFC

San Antonio FC released their new away kit for the 2021 season.

SAN ANTONIO – The start of the 2021 season for San Antonio FC is just over two weeks away and on Wednesday the team released their newest away kit. This is the team’s first away kit in two seasons. Check out the new look!

San Antonio FC released their new away kit for the 2021 season. (San Antonio FC)

San Antonio FC released their new away kit for the 2021 season. (San Antonio FC)

San Antonio FC released their new away kit for the 2021 season. (San Antonio FC)

You can pre-order the new 2021 away kit by visiting SAFCfanshop.com. According to SAFC’s twitter account, if you pre-order by Sunday, you can get a custom name and number on your jersey at no additional cost.

It’s been a busy few weeks for SAFC, with new signings, the team holding Media Day this week and the release of their promotional schedule for home matches at Toyota Field.

Match days but make em ✨spicy✨



Our 2021 promo schedule is here! Check it out, save the date, and sign up for the SAFC Fan Club for presale access on 4/19!



👉 https://t.co/Ime43HQjxR

📰 https://t.co/XdRDJpbN4l pic.twitter.com/anqsZlgAv0 — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) April 13, 2021

Fans can begin purchasing tickets to individuals games starting Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

Check out the new schedule for the 2021 season for SanAntonio FC. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com