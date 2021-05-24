Cloudy icon
Sports

50 thumbs up! Celebrities react on Twitter to Phil Mickelson making history by winning PGA Championship

At age 50, Mickelson became oldest golfer to ever win a major title.

Keith Dunlap
, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: 
Golf
,
Phil Mickelson
,
Tiger Woods
,
PGA Championship
Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship. (Photo by Jamie Squire)
Did that really happen?

Yes it did, and it was one of the most memorable moments in recent golfing memory.

For those who remember Jack Nicklaus winning The Masters in 1986 at age 46 and Tiger Woods snapping a drought of winning majors in 2019 when he captured The Masters, what took place on Sunday rivals those moments with how improbable it was and the way it warmed the hearts of millions who watched.

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock and at age 50, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship in golf when he captured the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

On the 18th hole after Mickelson hit his approach shot onto the green, a mob of adoring people followed behind as Mickelson made a triumphant walk to the green.

The moment also set Twitter on fire, with various celebrities tweeting their congratulations.

Here’s a sampling of tweets below.

Nial Horan

Tiger Woods

Larry The Cable Guy

John Daly

TB12 Sports (Tom Brady)

Billie Jean King

O.J. Simpson

Caroline Wozniacki

Jack Nicklaus

Patrick Kane

Scott Bakula

