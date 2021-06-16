INSIDE THE RING: Boxing Returns To AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – Houston is proud of their twin boxers brothers who have represented the city so well. Jermell and Jermall Charlo have dominated their opponents since turning pro almost 14 years ago.

Even today, June 16, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a special proclamation outside the Toyota Center to declare today Jermell/Jermall Charlo Day in the city of Houston.

.@houmayor @SylvesterTurner with a proclamation on behalf of the city of Houston for world boxing champions Jermall (@FutureOfBoxing) and Jermell (@TwinCharlo) Charlo, the Twins from Alief Hastings. pic.twitter.com/BsWL5LQLOO — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 16, 2021

As Jermall Charlo nears Saturday’s fight in his hometown against Juan Macias Montiel to defend his WBC middleweight title, his twin brother now prepares to come down to San Antonio for his own title defense.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Unified WBC, WBA and IBF World Champion Jermell Charlo takes on WBO World Champion Brian Castaño in a highly anticipated showdown live on SHOWTIME! Come watch the action Saturday, July 17 from the AT&T Center.



Tickets are ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/sTv59Ytuf4 pic.twitter.com/N0JmTlxQVN — AT&T Center (@attcenter) June 16, 2021

Showtime Sports announced Wednesday afternoon of the Charlo vs. Brian Castaño fight on July 17 in the AT&T Center. Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) will attempt to unify the super welterweight titles as he puts his WBA, WBC and IBF championship belts on the line against Argentina’s Castaño (17-0-1, 12 KOs) who holds the WBO super welterweight title.

This will be the first time all four title belts will be on the line all at once.

“I’m more than excited for July 17,” said Charlo through a press release provided by Showtime Sports. “I have so much potential and I’m just doing everything I can to get better and do better day by day. I’m hungrier than ever because I know I’m on the verge of capturing this undisputed title and doing something that nobody has ever done before at 154 pounds. There’s nobody out there that’s as fast, strong and elusive as me. Castaño doesn’t possess anything I haven’t seen before, and we’ll see if he can take my power and the pain I’ll bring. But there’s nothing that worries me about this fight. I’m training super hard and aggressive and just taking it one day at a time. I’m so ready for this and more than likely he’ll walk into every shot I throw.”

The July fights are a Premier Boxing Champions event and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions.

“This is going to be a monumental and historic event on July 17 at AT&T Center in San Antonio,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Charlo and Castaño will be vying to become the first undisputed champion at 154-pounds in the four-belt era. This is a big moment for the sport and I’m expecting both fighters to do whatever it takes to accomplish something that’s never been done before. Whoever emerges victorious on July 17, will cement their legacy and become the undisputed top fighter in one of the most stacked divisions in all of boxing.”

Tickets can be purchased now at the AT&T Center website.

