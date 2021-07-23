Cleveland Indians will soon become the Guardians, and Twitter has things to say

It’s official: The Cleveland Indians will become the Cleveland Guardians.

The announcement was made Friday, and people on Twitter had some opinions.

For some background, the name change process began in June 2020, after the team went through a process of learning how the team name “Indians” impacted different constituencies and how it intersected with the team’s values, according to team’s website.

In picking the name, the team compiled 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and front office personnel, surveyed 40,000 and conducted 100+ hours of brainstorming sessions, among other things.

In the end, they landed on the Guardians, and explained what it means to them: “To protect, to keep watch, to defend. For Clevelanders, this is a way of life. We fight together for what we believe in. And if we get knocked down, we pick each other right back up and keep fighting. We’re resilient, hard working and loyal -- to this city and to each other. That’s what it means to be Cleveland Guardians.”

People took to Twitter to give their opinion.

If they don't sing "Let me Groot, Groot, Groot

For the home team" during "Take me out to the ballgame" I'm gonna be furious.#ClevelandGuardians https://t.co/bvOBIzwrKG — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) July 23, 2021

Congratulations #ClevelandGuardians! This change was long over due. The update is just and the logo is beautiful! Looks like it’s been around for 100 yrs! Onward and upward @MLB! pic.twitter.com/XddfZd92nQ — AntiracistAPUSH (@AntiracistApush) July 23, 2021

I’m more disappointed in the font & logo,than the name itself. Looks like they called up a graphic designer from AA.The similarities in aesthetic to our former name highlights what’s been removed,versus a new rebrand. #ClevelandGuardians #ClevelandIndians #ClevelandPlainDealer pic.twitter.com/DepgN2Px9o — Comics Fan (@batcollector_89) July 23, 2021

I’ve loved my city’s baseball team since childhood, and now I’m stoked to be able to support their new logos and name on merch. Thank you, CLE, for finally doing the right thing. ⚾️ #ClevelandGuardians pic.twitter.com/6g5YmUOBQW — ♀michaela, usually. (@michaelawaffles) July 23, 2021

The new Cleveland baseball team name was probably created by a stressed out graphic designer who didn't want to make a ton of changes. #ClevelandGuardians pic.twitter.com/GlubgaRHwB — Caroline (@o_line) July 23, 2021

Dear @Indians I can understand the desire to change your team name, but the #ClevelandGuardians?!?!?! Absolutely worst name ever! pic.twitter.com/jsXjDjWCdK — Chris Oser (@The_Real_O_Man) July 23, 2021

The Cleveland Guardians



Protecting "The Land" from a World Series Championship since 1948.#ClevelandGuardians #MLB pic.twitter.com/Cbe9rdPJTl — Matt Baer (@MattBaer0074) July 23, 2021

I'm putting this in writing: The name Cleveland Indians was cursed and The Cleveland Guardians will win a World Series in the next five years. #OurCLE #Guardians #ClevelandGuardians — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) July 23, 2021

The whole internet is talking about Cleveland today. Finally, we take over the galaxy. #ClevelandGuardians pic.twitter.com/BDo46I4paC — Katie Durante🍹🦕 (@KatieD_PhD) July 23, 2021

Can’t wait to see my new #ClevelandGuardians baseball team next year. Should be an out of this world team! @Indians pic.twitter.com/mJ4XPSwZLa — Chuck Herman (@Chuck_Herman) July 23, 2021