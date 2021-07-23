Partly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

ZEKE RELOADED: Cowboys running back drops down to collegiate playing weight

Began camp at 218 pounds, lightest since freshman year at Ohio State

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Tags: NFL, Cowboys, Cowboys Camp, Ezekiel Elliott, Football
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott warm up before practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott warm up before practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

OXNARD, Calif. – After posting the worst season of his professional career, Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has put his nose to the grindstone.

Through workouts and nutrition, he has been able to drop his weight from 226 pounds down to 218 at the start training camp. That’s the lightest Elliott has been sine his freshman year at Ohio State.

“I’ve heard as you get older in this league, you want to start losing weight, and nutrition has played a big part of that,” Elliott explained.

His hard work this offseason was celebrated by fans when a picture of him and his six pack went viral. While he didn’t shy away from the attention, Zeke knows that his end goal has not been achieved.

“I mean, the photos are alright. What would mean a lot to me is going out there and making that translate onto the field and making that work translate to production, making that work translate to wins.”

MORE COWBOYS COVERAGE

Emotional Jerry Jones takes blame for Jimmy Johnson’s exit from Cowboys

McCarthy reveals reaction to Cowboys being featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Cowboys’ top 5 priorities heading into this year’s training camp

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter