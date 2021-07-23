ZEKE RELOADED: Cowboys running back drops down to collegiate playing weight

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott warm up before practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

OXNARD, Calif. – After posting the worst season of his professional career, Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has put his nose to the grindstone.

Through workouts and nutrition, he has been able to drop his weight from 226 pounds down to 218 at the start training camp. That’s the lightest Elliott has been sine his freshman year at Ohio State.

“I’ve heard as you get older in this league, you want to start losing weight, and nutrition has played a big part of that,” Elliott explained.

Fans singing Happy Birthday to Zeke who turns 26 today. pic.twitter.com/hscNnGJWvC — Greg Simmons (@GregSimmonsKSAT) July 22, 2021

His hard work this offseason was celebrated by fans when a picture of him and his six pack went viral. While he didn’t shy away from the attention, Zeke knows that his end goal has not been achieved.

“I mean, the photos are alright. What would mean a lot to me is going out there and making that translate onto the field and making that work translate to production, making that work translate to wins.”

