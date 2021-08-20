Dallas Cowboys won’t require COVID-19 vaccinations, masks for fans this football season

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The San Francisco 49ers play the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The AT&T Stadium will not require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination when football fans head to a Dallas Cowboys game this season.

Owner Jerry Jones made the announcement on Wednesday at the end of practice, according to reports from the Dallas Morning News and Fox 4.

The Cowboys later released a statement, adding that masks will be recommended for those who are not vaccinated against the virus.

The AT&T Stadium is allowed to operate at 100% capacity and without a mask mandate under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders. Businesses, though, are allowed to add capacity limits and restrictions.

The NFL does not have a set policy for mask mandates, according to Fox 4.

The AT&T Stadium will host the Cowboys’ first preseason home game Saturday when they take on the Houston Texans.

The last massive crowd to step into the AT&T Stadium was when the wildly popular Mexican fighter Canelo Alvarez fought for the super middleweight title against Billy Joe Saunders in May.

More than 73,100 people attended the fight, according to the Associated Press.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboy’s total attendance at home last year was 219,021.

The team’s Nov. 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in 31,700 fans, the most in the NFL, the newspaper reported.

