Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl reportedly to miss several games after entering health and safety protocols

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been ruled out of San Antonio’s home game against the Mavericks after he was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, the team announced on Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether Poeltl tested positive for COVID-19 or if it’s due to contact tracing. Gregg Popovich has said all the current players on the Spurs roster are vaccinated. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Poeltl is expected to miss several games.

It’s a key loss for the Spurs who are 2-5 this season. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting 65% from the field. He also anchors the Spurs defense and is one of the better defenders in the league.

San Antonio also announced that forward Doug McDermott is expected to make his return for Wednesday’s game against the Mavericks and rookie Josh Primo has been recalled from the G-League Austin Spurs.