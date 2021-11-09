Spurs unveil new community basketball court, park renovations near Woodlawn Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A new public Spurs-themed basketball court is now open for residents and children near Woodlawn Lake.

Spurs Give and the City of San Antonio unveiled the recently renovated court at West End Park on Monday.

The basketball court featured a resurfaced Spurs Give court with new backboards and hoops and the Spurs logo at mid-court.

In 2020, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and Spurs Give teamed up to form the Play SA initiative and committed $1 million to renovate 40 parks across San Antonio’s 10 districts.

Future renovations will range from revamped basketball courts to skate parks to upgraded playgrounds and parks most in need will be selected for the program.

“This project is special to us because it gives children in our community one more safe place to learn, grow and be active in their own neighborhood,” said Bobby Perez, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for SS&E. “We are also thankful to our city leaders and the Parks and Recreation Department for their partnership to make this program a reality.”

Ad

Spurs players Zach Collins and Tre Jones and the Coyote were in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with District 1 City Councilman Mario Bravo.

Jones and Collins participated in a short basketball clinic and spent time doing drills following the ceremony. West End Park is located at 1401 N Hamilton Avenue.