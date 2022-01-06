Former Spur Malik Rose to help lead NBA G League

Juwan Howard of the Denver Nuggets posts up against Malik Rose of the San Antonio Spurs during the NBA game at Pepsi Center on Feb. 6, 2003, in Denver, Colorado. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Malik Rose, who won two NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, has been named Head of Basketball Operations for the NBA G League. The announcement was made by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

“We are thrilled to have Malik join the NBA G League as Head of Basketball Operations,” Abdur-Rahim said. “With his success as a player at the highest levels of the game and extensive background as an executive in both the NBA and G League, Malik has the experience, vision and expertise to help accelerate our progress and further deepen the connection between the two leagues.”

Rose played eight seasons for the Spurs as part of this 13 year NBA career, helping the silver and black win their first title in 1999 and their second in 2003. Rose joins the NBA G League after working in NBA Basketball Operations since June 2020, when he became vice president. Now he takes over for Brad Walker, who was named Commissioner of the America East Conference in August.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to transition from NBA Basketball Operations to this exciting position alongside Shareef and a talented staff with the NBA G League,” Rose said. “As someone who benefitted greatly from his experience in the NBA G League, I know firsthand it’s importance to the NBA’s business and see enormous potential for continued growth.”

Before joining the league office, Rose served as Assistant General Manager of the Detroit Pistons and General Manager of the Erie BayHawks, the NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, where he was named the 2017-2018 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year.

