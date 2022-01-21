35º

Like father, like son: chasing a state title in 2022

Senior point guard hopes to end season with a state championship like his father did at East Central High School.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Schertz John Paul II point guard Dezmon Dudley hopes to win a state championship like his father did at East Central H.S. in the 1990's. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ – District play has started off well for the boys basketball team at John Paul II in Schertz.

The Guardians are led by senior point guard Dezmon Dudley, who was named First-Team All-District as a junior and was named district MVP for the second straight season. Dudley is hoping the season ends with a state championship just like his father Stacy accomplishment when he attended East Central High School in 1995.

JPII will play Veritas Academy in Austin Friday then host two homes games against San Marcos Academy and Holy Cross next week.

KSAT 12 has joined Texas Sports Productions to stream high school basketball this season! You can find out more on which games will be featured and how to watch by visiting the Big Game Coverage page on KSAT.com.

