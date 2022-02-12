Lytle Pirates are back-to-back district champs

LYTLE – Fresh off their second straight district championship, the Lytle Pirates feel good heading into the playoffs. Head coach and athletic director Lori Wilson preaches defense, and her team is averaging 19 steals per game.
Lytle is back-to-back district champs! Check out more from our visit to Lytle High School today! #KSATsports #KSATbgc @lytleisd @LoriLwilson23— KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) February 12, 2022
More: https://t.co/4LCY5hsGTp pic.twitter.com/QL4DcT82Ct
Lytle is 24-9 overall and 14-2 in District 27-3A and will face Tidehaven, from District 28-3A, in the Bi-district round of the postseason.
Finally cut that net down and celebrated with our parents and grandparents what a night! Now time to make a run in the playoffs!! @LRam2 @lytleisd @tamaratilley444 @CoachIMason @coachjojones22 pic.twitter.com/wM3GfNCIfh— Lori Wilson🖤☠️💛 (@LoriLwilson23) February 12, 2022