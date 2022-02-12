61º

Sports

Lytle Pirates are back-to-back district champs

Open playoffs with Tidehaven.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Basketball
The Lytle girls basketball team is feeling good about their chances heading into the postseason. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LYTLE – Fresh off their second straight district championship, the Lytle Pirates feel good heading into the playoffs. Head coach and athletic director Lori Wilson preaches defense, and her team is averaging 19 steals per game.

Lytle is 24-9 overall and 14-2 in District 27-3A and will face Tidehaven, from District 28-3A, in the Bi-district round of the postseason.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

email