Lytle Pirates are back-to-back district champs

LYTLE – Fresh off their second straight district championship, the Lytle Pirates feel good heading into the playoffs. Head coach and athletic director Lori Wilson preaches defense, and her team is averaging 19 steals per game.

Lytle is 24-9 overall and 14-2 in District 27-3A and will face Tidehaven, from District 28-3A, in the Bi-district round of the postseason.