Schertz John Paul II is one win from TAPPS state tournament

SCHERTZ – Schertz John Paul II Catholic High School boys basketball team is on a roll and looking to advance to the TAPPS Boys State Basketball Championships. The Guardians have won 8 games in a row entering the TAPPS 4A Regional Finals, where they’ll play St. Thomas Episcopal out of Houston. The same school that knocked JP II out of the playoffs last season. The rematch is Saturday, Feb. 26, in La Grange (neutral site) at 1:00pm.
