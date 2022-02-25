39º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Schertz John Paul II is one win from TAPPS state tournament

Guardians face the team that eliminated them last season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Big Game Coverage, High School Basketball, TAPPS
JPII from Schertz is knocking on the door for a state title but first they have to face the opponent that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ – Schertz John Paul II Catholic High School boys basketball team is on a roll and looking to advance to the TAPPS Boys State Basketball Championships.  The Guardians have won 8 games in a row entering the TAPPS 4A Regional Finals, where they’ll play St. Thomas Episcopal out of Houston. The same school that knocked JP II out of the playoffs last season. The rematch is Saturday, Feb. 26, in La Grange (neutral site) at 1:00pm.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

email