Oklahoma State sinks No. 12 Texas Tech's Big 12 title hopes

Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams, center, and guard Adonis Arms (25) knock the ball away from Oklahoma State forward Moussa Cisse, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. – Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left and Oklahoma State beat No. 12 Texas Tech 52-51 on Saturday, eliminating the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.

Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 tournament next week.

The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.

Kevin Obanor led Texas Tech with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Bryson Williams added 13 points before fouling out in the final minute. Williams — Tech's leading scorer for the season — wasn't in for the final sequence.

Rondel Walker led the Cowboys with 12 points, and Thompson had 11.

Obanor's reverse layup with 15 seconds left before halftime put Texas Tech up 27-25. Thompson's jumper with four seconds remaning tied it at 27. Neither team led by more than six in the first half. The game was tied six times and there were three lead changes.

Ad

A 3-pointer by Obanor put the Red Raiders up by 10 midway through the second half.

Oklahoma State roared back. A block by Moussa Cisse led to a fast-break dunk by Thompson that cut Tech's lead to 49-46.

The Cowboys missed their next seven shots, with Tech stuck on 49 points before Walker scored and was fouled on a putback with 51.5 seconds left. He made the free throw to tie it at 49.

Tech missed 10 straight shots before a tip-in by Davion Warren with 28.3 seconds remaining put the Red Raiders back in front, setting up the wild finish.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders went unbeaten at home but struggled on the road. They went 3-6 on the road and 5-8 away from home. That's not a good sign heading into postseason play.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys closed the season by winning four of their final seven games, despite the postseason ban.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech: Big 12 tournament.

Oklahoma State: Season over.

Ad

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25