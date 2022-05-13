86º

Dallas Cowboys release full schedule for 2022 season

Cowboys have 9 home games, 5 night games

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Franciso 49ers a in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys fans can make their fall plans now. The 2022 schedule is out.

The Cowboys have nine home games — with three home games in a row.

There are five night games and the traditional Thanksgiving game, which will feature Dallas at home versus the New York Giants.

Dallas is one of several NFL teams who produce engaging videos to hype their schedule release. This year’s video featured infamous Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith recording a “hot take” about next season. After Smith trashes the team in his typical fashion, team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones finds a way to use those words against him.

You can watch the video below and scroll down for the full season schedule.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 Schedule:

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
1Sun., Sept. 11Tampa Bay7:20 PMNBC
2Sun., Sept. 18Cincinnati3:25 PMCBS
3Mon., Sept. 26@ New York7:15 PMESPN/ABC
4Sun., Oct. 2Washington12:00 PMFOX
5Sun., Oct 9@ Los Angeles3:25 PMFOX
6Sun., Oct. 16@Philadelphia7:20 PMNBC
7Sun., Oct. 23Detroit12:00 PMCBS
8Sun., Oct. 30Chicago12:00 PMFOX
9BYE WEEK
10Sun., Nov 13@ Green Bay3:25 PMFOX
11Sun., Nov. 20@ Minnesota3:25 PMCBS
12Thur., Nov. 24New York3:30 PMFOX
13Sun., Dec. 4Indianapolis7:20 PMNBC
14Sun., Dec. 11Houston12:00 PMFOX
15Sun., Dec. 18@ Jacksonville12:00 PMFOX
16Sat., Dec. 24Philadelphia3:25 PMFOX
17Thur., Dec. 29@ Tennessee7:15 PMPRIME VIDEO
18Sun., Jan. 8@ WashingtonTBD

