Dallas Cowboys release full schedule for 2022 season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the San Franciso 49ers a in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS – Dallas Cowboys fans can make their fall plans now. The 2022 schedule is out.

The Cowboys have nine home games — with three home games in a row.

There are five night games and the traditional Thanksgiving game, which will feature Dallas at home versus the New York Giants.

Dallas is one of several NFL teams who produce engaging videos to hype their schedule release. This year’s video featured infamous Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith recording a “hot take” about next season. After Smith trashes the team in his typical fashion, team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones finds a way to use those words against him.

You can watch the video below and scroll down for the full season schedule.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 Schedule: