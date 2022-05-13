91º

Houston Texans release full schedule for 2022 season

Texans kick off their regular season against Indianapolis Colts

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Houston Texans fans celebrate after the Houston Texans chose South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as the number one overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip, Associated Press)

HOUSTON – If you have a Texans fan in your life, don’t make plans at noon on Sundays. More often than not, they’ll be watching a game.

The Houston Texans released their full 2022 schedule and more than half are Sunday noon matchups.

Following several preseason games, the Texans kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 with a home game at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.

After taking their first-ever road trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Week 7, the team has a two-game homestand during weeks 8 and 9.

For the first time in franchise history, the Texans have made single-game tickets available immediately upon the release of the NFL schedule.

Here’s a look at the full season schedule.

Houston Texans 2022 Schedule:

WeekDateOpponentTimeTV
Pre-seasonTBDNew Orleans SaintsABC
TBD@ Los Angeles RamsABC
Thur., Aug. 24San Francisco 49ers7 p.m.Prime Video
Regular Season 1Sun., Sept. 11Indianapolis Colts12 p.m.CBS
2Sun., Sept. 18@ Denver Broncos3:25 p.m.CBS
3Sun., Sept. 25@ Chicago Bears12 p.m.CBS
4Sun., Oct. 2Los Angeles Chargers12 p.m.CBS
5Sun., Oct 9@ Jacksonville Jaguars12 p.m.CBS
6BYE WEEK
7Sun., Oct. 23@ Las Vegas Raiders3:05 p.m.CBS
8Sun., Oct. 30@ Tennessee Titans3:05 p.m.CBS
9Thur., Nov. 3Philadelphia Eagles7:15 p.m.Prime Video
10Sun., Nov 13@ New York Giants12 p.m.CBS
11Sun., Nov. 20Washington Commanders12 p.m.FOX
12Sun., Nov. 27@ Miami Dolphins12 p.m.CBS
13Sun., Dec. 4Cleveland Browns12 p.m.CBS
14Sun., Dec. 11@ Dallas Cowboys12 p.m.FOX
15Sun., Dec. 18Kansas City Chiefs12 p.m.CBS
16Sat., Dec. 24@Tennessee Titans12 p.m.CBS
17Sun., Jan. 1Jacksonville Jaguars12 p.m.CBS
18Jan. 7 or 8@Indianapolis ColtsTBD

