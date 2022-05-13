Houston Texans release full schedule for 2022 season

Houston Texans fans celebrate after the Houston Texans chose South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as the number one overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday, May 8, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – If you have a Texans fan in your life, don’t make plans at noon on Sundays. More often than not, they’ll be watching a game.

The Houston Texans released their full 2022 schedule and more than half are Sunday noon matchups.

Following several preseason games, the Texans kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 with a home game at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.

After taking their first-ever road trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Week 7, the team has a two-game homestand during weeks 8 and 9.

For the first time in franchise history, the Texans have made single-game tickets available immediately upon the release of the NFL schedule.

Here’s a look at the full season schedule.

Houston Texans 2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time TV Pre-season TBD New Orleans Saints ABC TBD @ Los Angeles Rams ABC Thur., Aug. 24 San Francisco 49ers 7 p.m. Prime Video Regular Season 1 Sun., Sept. 11 Indianapolis Colts 12 p.m. CBS 2 Sun., Sept. 18 @ Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sun., Sept. 25 @ Chicago Bears 12 p.m. CBS 4 Sun., Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers 12 p.m. CBS 5 Sun., Oct 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 12 p.m. CBS 6 BYE WEEK 7 Sun., Oct. 23 @ Las Vegas Raiders 3:05 p.m. CBS 8 Sun., Oct. 30 @ Tennessee Titans 3:05 p.m. CBS 9 Thur., Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 p.m. Prime Video 10 Sun., Nov 13 @ New York Giants 12 p.m. CBS 11 Sun., Nov. 20 Washington Commanders 12 p.m. FOX 12 Sun., Nov. 27 @ Miami Dolphins 12 p.m. CBS 13 Sun., Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns 12 p.m. CBS 14 Sun., Dec. 11 @ Dallas Cowboys 12 p.m. FOX 15 Sun., Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs 12 p.m. CBS 16 Sat., Dec. 24 @Tennessee Titans 12 p.m. CBS 17 Sun., Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 12 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 7 or 8 @Indianapolis Colts TBD

