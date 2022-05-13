Houston Texans release full schedule for 2022 season

HOUSTON – If you have a Texans fan in your life, don’t make plans at noon on Sundays. More often than not, they’ll be watching a game.
The Houston Texans released their full 2022 schedule and more than half are Sunday noon matchups.
Following several preseason games, the Texans kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 with a home game at NRG Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.
After taking their first-ever road trip to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Week 7, the team has a two-game homestand during weeks 8 and 9.
For the first time in franchise history, the Texans have made single-game tickets available immediately upon the release of the NFL schedule.
Here’s a look at the full season schedule.
Houston Texans 2022 Schedule:
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Pre-season
|TBD
|New Orleans Saints
|ABC
|TBD
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|ABC
|Thur., Aug. 24
|San Francisco 49ers
|7 p.m.
|Prime Video
|Regular Season 1
|Sun., Sept. 11
|Indianapolis Colts
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|2
|Sun., Sept. 18
|@ Denver Broncos
|3:25 p.m.
|CBS
|3
|Sun., Sept. 25
|@ Chicago Bears
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|Sun., Oct. 2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|5
|Sun., Oct 9
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|6
|BYE WEEK
|7
|Sun., Oct. 23
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|8
|Sun., Oct. 30
|@ Tennessee Titans
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|Thur., Nov. 3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|10
|Sun., Nov 13
|@ New York Giants
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|11
|Sun., Nov. 20
|Washington Commanders
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|Sun., Nov. 27
|@ Miami Dolphins
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|13
|Sun., Dec. 4
|Cleveland Browns
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|14
|Sun., Dec. 11
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|Sun., Dec. 18
|Kansas City Chiefs
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|16
|Sat., Dec. 24
|@Tennessee Titans
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|Sun., Jan. 1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 7 or 8
|@Indianapolis Colts
|TBD