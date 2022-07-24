Piercy leads rainy 3M Open by 4 after marathon third round

Scott Piercy prepares to putt on the first hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club in Blaine, Minn., Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

BLAINE, Minn. – Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open.

The 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories.

Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot 65.

Play was suspended for 6 hours, 38 minutes. Tee times were moved up and the field played off split tees in threesomes, however play was suspended at 10:57 a.m. and didn't resume until 5:35 p.m.